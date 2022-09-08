Airline In Focus: Air Senegal

Routes World 2022 attendee Air Senegal is the flagship carrier of Senegal. The airline was founded by the Sengalese Government to replace Senegal Airlines, which ceased operations in March 2016 following the withdrawal of its air operator's certificate.

The airline was created with XOF40 billion ($68.8 million) in capital. Charter services commenced on April 30, 2018 and commercial operations started the following month.

All data relates to week commencing Sept. 12, 2022 unless stated otherwise. Figires have been provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

