Emerald To Offer New Dublin Routes

Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines is increasing capacity during the upcoming winter 2022/23 season and adding two new routes.

The airline, which launched commercial operations in March, will connect Dublin (DUB) with both Aberdeen (ABZ) and Southampton (SOU) from Oct. 30. Both routes will operate daily using ATR 72-600 aircraft.

“The new routes form part of Emerald Airlines’ wider expansion strategy, which will come to fruition over the coming months; seeing the delivery of five additional aircraft, adding further capacity, and increasing frequencies,” head of communications Ciarán Smith said.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Emerald will face competition on both of the new routes being launched. At the present time, Loganair serves Aberdeen daily and Eastern Airways offers a daily Southampton service. British Airways also flies DUB-SOU once a week, with the current schedule in place until late-October.

Aer Lingus entered into a 10-year franchise agreement with Emerald in August 2021 to operate its regional network. Aer Lingus Regional flights were previously operated by Stobart Air until its failure in June 2021.