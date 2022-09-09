Aeromexico-Delta JV Resumes Detroit-Monterey Route

Delta Air Lines has restarted service between Detroit (DTW) and Monterey (MTY) in Mexico, a route to be operated as part of the Delta-Aeromexico transborder joint venture (JV).

SkyTeam members Delta and Aeromexico operate a metal-neutral JV in which they coordinate schedules and share revenue on transborder flights. Delta operated this week’s flights between DTW and MTY with an Airbus A319.

The route will be operated 4X-weekly with 790 seats available weekly, the two carriers said in a statement. While Delta aircraft are currently flying the route, Aeromexico is also expected to operate frequencies with its aircraft.

According to the airlines, the new service brings to 47 the number of routes operated across the Mexico-US border as part of the JV.

“It is very relevant for Aeromexico to reconnect these important cities in coordination with our strategic partner Delta Air Lines,” Aeromexico VP of sales for Mexico Jose Zapata said. “It will allow us to continue to capture the preference of the growing number of leisure and business travelers between the two countries, offering them the best travel experience.”

Luciano Macagno, Delta’s managing director of Latin America, Caribbean and South Florida, added: “As they travel through Delta’s Detroit hub, [passengers traveling the DTW-MTY route] will be able to choose from five different Delta Sky Clubs and will have easy and convenient connection opportunities to Delta’s network throughout the US.”

Delta operates a hub at DTW. The JV was launched in May 2017.