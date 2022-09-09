Embraer: E-Jets Can Enable New Route Options In Malaysia 

Embraer said its E-Jet regional airliner could open up around 110 new routes to/from and within Malaysia should airlines serving the country acquire the “right-sized” aircraft.

The Brazilian manufacturer released a market report for Malaysia as part of the Selangor Aviation Show taking place this week in Malaysia.

“As travel demand recovers, we see unique opportunities for Malaysia to enhance its connectivity domestically and regionally. However, it must also make business sense for airlines,” Embraer Asia-Pacific commercial aviation VP Raul Villaron said.

Embraer estimates demand for 150 new aircraft under 150 seats over the next 20 years in Malaysia. This will boost connectivity within Malaysia and to/from Malaysia, the company said.

The Embraer report highlighted that regional jets can nearly double route options from 24 to 43 in Penang (PEN), for example. New routes within and to/from Malaysia are expected to inject 5.5 million additional passengers annually into the Malaysian market, according to Embear.

The Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 are currently the dominant narrowbodies in Malaysia, operated by AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines, respectively.

Embraer has been aggressively marketing its E2 series regional jets in southeast Asia, including to airlines in Vietnam and Malaysia, although there have been no firm orders to date.