New Tampa Terminal Gets Green Light

The aviation authority governing Tampa International Airport (TPA) cleared the way to begin construction on a fifth passenger terminal at the Florida airport.

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board of directors has approved an operating budget that includes funding to start construction on the new $787.4 million terminal. Construction will begin in 2024 with a completion target of 2027.

The terminal, to be known as Airside D, will feature 16 gates, bringing the total gates at the airport to 72. “The building will be about 563,000 square feet with vast concessions space, an outdoor terrace, state-of-the-art customs and security facilities, as well as new screening, gate check-in and bag processing technologies,” TPA said in a statement.

Construction had been planned to start in 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project.

“Airside D will help us continue our tradition of staying ahead of trends and our region’s growth,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “Our new terminal’s bright, open spaces will feature the latest in technology and convenience for our passengers.”

TPA said the new terminal will be financed via “a mix of federal and state grants and airport-issued bonds.”

The airport added that Airside D construction will be the final phase of TPA’s master plan for expansion. Already completed are upgrades to the main terminal and a new rental car center.

Meanwhile, ULCC Frontier Airlines said it will launch 4X-weekly seasonal service between St. Louis (STL) and TPA from Nov. 16. Over the summer, Frontier launched service from TPA to four Caribbean destinations: Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica; Santo Domingo (SDQ) and and Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic; and San Juan (SJU) in Puerto Rico.