Avianca, Boliviana De Aviación Sign Interline Accord

Colombia’s Avianca and Boliviana de Aviación (BOA) have signed an interline agreement enabling passengers to connect to the other’s network.

The airlines said in a joint statement that passengers now have access to seven Bolivian cities served by BOA and 68 destinations served by Avianca across 24 countries via 3,800 weekly flights.

Avianca passengers gain access to BOA’s Bolivian network comprising seven points. Anchored by larger cities La Paz (LPB) and Santa Cruz (VVI), BOA’s network includes Cochabamba (CBB), Cobija (CIJ), Oruro (ORE), Sucre (SRE) and Trinidad (TDD).

“So far in 2022, we have transported more than 80,000 passengers to and from Bolivia, with a load factor of more than 76% on our flights,” Avianca director of alliances Julio Ordóñez said. “We know that Bolivia is a market in constant growth and development. That is why we are excited to offer our passengers multiple options to connect in this country.”

Avianca is in the process of merging with Brazilian carrier GOL Linhas Aereas and Colombian LCC Viva to form the holding company Abra Group, creating one of the largest airline networks in Latin America.