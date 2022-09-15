Airline In Focus: Allegiant Air
The essential data related to the airline's performance in recent years.
Established in 1997, Routes World 2022 attendee Allegiant Air is a US carrier headquartered in Las Vegas that operates a low fare business model linking regional US and international tourist destinations with low frequency jet services.
In addition to Las Vegas (LAS), Allegiant operates scheduled and chartered service to its hubs at Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix, Bellingham and Los Angeles airports.
All data relates to w/c Sept. 12, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.