Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Sept. 19, 2022)

Sept. 19

Air France is adding two seasonal routes to destinations in Austria from Dec. 10. The carrier plans to connect Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) with Innsbruck (INN) and Salzburg (SZG), operating 2X-weekly and 1X-weekly, respectively, using Embraer 190 aircraft. The routes will run for 13 weeks until early March 2023. “We are very pleased that we have managed to bring Air France back to Salzburg and to include a direct flight connection from Salzburg to Paris in the flight program again," Salzburg Airport MD Bettina Ganghofer said. “This creates the starting point for a long-term cooperation, since Paris is one of the most popular destinations in our catchment area all year round.”

KLM will start a new direct route from Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) to Aarhus (AAR) in Denmark on Oct. 30. Service will be daily and operated by subsidiary KLM Cityhopper using Embraer 195-E2 jets with 132 seats. It is hoped the new route will help to grow two-way leisure traffic, as well as providing an array of new one-stop connections for customers in Aarhus’ catchment area through KLM’s Amsterdam hub. “It is very promising for a future collaboration that KLM chooses to prioritize Aarhus, and it emphasizes that KLM has seen the travel potential that is present around Aarhus,” Aarhus Airport CEO Brian Worm said.

Emirates is increasing frequencies to Germany in response to an “upsurge in passenger demand.” According to OAG data, the carrier currently offers 3X-daily flights from Dubai (DXB) to Frankfurt (FRA), double-daily connections to Munich (MUC), as well as daily flights to Dusseldorf (DUS) and Hamburg (HAM). From Oct. 1, the latest schedules show that the Gulf airline intends to expand both the Dusseldorf and Hamburg routes to 11X-weekly. In total, Emirates is currently providing 39,400 two-way weekly seats between Dubai and Germany, increasing to 48,890 in October.