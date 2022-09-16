Avelo Airlines Adds Another Fort Myers, Florida Route

Avelo Airlines, the US startup founded in 2021 by former Allegiant Air president and United CFO Andrew Levy, is adding another route between secondary airports, connecting Lexington (LEX) in Kentucky and Fort Myers (RSW) in Florida.

Avelo recently announced it is opening its fourth base at RSW. The LEX-RSW route will be operated 2X-weekly with a Boeing 737-800 from Nov. 18. No other airline operates the route.

The new flights expand the number of routes Avelo will operate from Lexington, home to the University of Kentucky, to three. The airline serves Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) from LEX.

“The addition of Fort Myers to our LEX schedule makes visiting Florida even more affordable and convenient,” Levy said in a statement. “Bluegrass residents can now choose from three sun-soaked nonstop destinations [from LEX]–Orlando, Tampa and [RSW on] Florida’s majestic southwest Gulf Coast.”

The airline currently serves Fort Myers from its Tweed New Haven (HVN) base in Connecticut and, in addition to LEX, will soon start four more routes from the Florida airport, including flights to: Binghamton (BGM) in New York; Kalamazoo (AZO) and Lansing (LAN) in Michigan; and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina.

Avelo’s network comprises 31 destinations.