US Grants More Havana Frequencies To American, JetBlue

The US Transportation Department (DOT) has approved requests from American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to add flight frequencies to Havana (HAV) in Cuba.

DOT said in a Sept. 19 filing that American has been allocated another 13 weekly frequencies for service between its Miami (MIA) hub and HAV. American already flies the route 6X-daily, so the new allocation will bring to 8X-daily (except for Saturdays) the frequencies it operates on the route. The new frequencies allow two additional daily flights between MIA and HAV, except on Saturdays, for which only one additional frequency has been granted.

That one Saturday US-Havana frequency will go to JetBlue, which was approved to operate one additional Saturday-only frequency between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida and HAV. That will bring to 20 the number of weekly flights JetBlue operates between FLL and HAV.

American is required to begin operating the frequencies within 90 days of Sept. 19. JetBlue has 90 days from Dec. 17 to start the new Saturday FLL-HAV frequency.

American in July was approved by DOT to resume routes to five cities in Cuba that were suspended in 2019 when the Trump administration imposed restrictions that prevented US carriers from flying to Cuban destinations except for Havana.