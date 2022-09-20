Air Greenland, Icelandair To Cooperate On Network Connectivity

Air Greenland and Icelandair have agreed to increase cooperation, which the carriers said will lead to more connectivity for passengers.

Additionally, Air Greenland revealed plans to launch a seasonal route between Kangerlussuaq (SFJ) in Greenland and Billund (BLL) in Denmark from March 29, 2023.

Regarding new ties between Air Greenland and Icelandair, the airlines said they have signed a letter of intent to seek “common opportunities for cooperation that will link the two companies' networks.”

The carriers indicated they will be interlining, with passengers able to book connecting trips via each airline’s website.

Icelandair over the summer switched its Reykjavík flights to/from Greenland to the larger Keflavik (KEF) from the smaller Reykjavík (RKV), which gives passengers from Greenland more international connections. “The cooperation will benefit both companies' customers and increase connectivity in their markets to, from, via and within Greenland and Iceland,” the airlines said in a joint statement.

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason added: “We focus on partnering with like-minded airlines that share our passion and commitment towards excellent customer experience and sustainability. With better connectivity to Air Greenland’s comprehensive route network in Greenland and to Icelandair’s hub at Keflavik International Airport, we will be able to offer seamless connections between Greenland and our extensive network in Europe and North America.”

Air Greenland CEO Jacob Nitter Sørensen said cooperation with Icelandair will be “strategically beneficial for Greenland, as the connection to Icelandair's many international routes will create better accessibility for Greenland and provide better opportunities for business and leisure travelers to easily reach Greenland.”

More On Greenland Greenland Eyes Tourists From North America And Europe

Airline in Focus: Air Greenland

Airlines partner to boost Canada-Greenland connectivity

Meanwhile, the new Air Greenland route to BLL will create the first-ever nonstop route connecting Greenland and Denmark, according to Air Greenland.

The airline said Billund Airport conducted a study showing close to 15% of people in BLL’s catchment area have family or friends in Greenland. “It will be a successful route because our area has a large base to fill the planes,” BLL CEO Jan Hessellund said. “Many Greenlanders live in our catchment area.”

The SFJ-BLL route will be operated from March 29, 2023 to Oct. 11, 2023 using a Boeing 737-800. Frequencies were not revealed.