Ryanair To Offer 120 Routes From Milan This Winter

Ryanair plans to offer more than 120 routes from its two bases in Milan this winter, including adding five new destinations from Bergamo (BGY).

The Irish ULCC said the schedule from Bergamo and Malpensa (MXP) is a record for the airline. A total of 28 aircraft will be based across the two airports, including 12 Boeing 737-8200s.

From Bergamo, the carrier intends to launch new services to Frankfurt Hahn (HHN), Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden (FKB), Lodz (LCJ), Madeira (FNC) and Newcastle (NCL). Ryanair has served the city of Frankfurt from BGY in the past but operated to Frankfurt International (FRA) rather than Hahn.

"Ryanair continues to offer more traffic, more growth and lower fares than any other airline in Italy,” Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said.

According to analysis of data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Ryanair will serve 94 destinations from Bergamo during the northern winter 2022/23 season and offer about 2.6 million departure seats. This compares with 85 destinations and approximately 2.2 million during winter 2019/20.

From Malpensa, the airline will fly to 27 destinations this winter and provide about 805,000 departure seats during the season. This represents an increase of almost 200,000 seats and five additional destinations compared with winter 2019/20.

As well as confirming its Milan schedule, Ryanair has also announced a new route to start from Bristol (BRS) in the UK. From Oct. 30, the airline will serve Bydgoszcz (BZG) in Poland twice a week. The addition brings Ryanair’s total number of routes from Bydgoszcz to five this winter.

Meanwhile, from Cardiff ({{CWL}}), Ryanair is also extending its summer season route to Faro ({{FAO}}) into the winter season. Flights will be 2X-weekly from Oct. 30, operating on Wednesdays and Sundays. The ULCC will also serve Dublin ({{DUB}}) from Cardiff this winter, flying 4X-weekly