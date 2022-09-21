Air France To Add Four New Europe Routes From Paris CDG

Air France will add five new routes from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) for the upcoming winter season, including flights to four new European destinations.

The four European routes from CDG will commence Dec. 10. The airline will fly to both Innsbruck (INN) and Salzburg (SZG) in Austria from CDG. Both routes will be operated with Embraer E190 aircraft, with INN served 2X-weekly and SZG served 1X-weekly.

Additionally, the airline will start 1X-weekly service with an Airbus A320 from CDG to Kittilä (KTT) in Finland and 1X-weekly A319 flights to Tromsø (TOS) in Norway.

TOS will become the most northerly point on Air France’s route map.

As previously announced, the SkyTeam member will commence daily Boeing 777-200ER flights between CDG and EWR from Dec. 10. The carrier last served EWR in 2012.

The new flights to the New York City area will be in addition to 6X-daily service currently operated by Air France between CDG and JFK. SkyTeam partner Delta Air Lines also operates 2X-daily service between CDG and JFK.

Air France said it will also this winter resume long-haul service to Cape Town (CPT) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) from Charles de Gaulle—two routes suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Air France’s seasonal CDG-Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) route operated this summer will be continued for the winter season with 3X-weekly service. The route is operated with a 777-200ER aircraft.

All told, Air France will serve 171 destinations during its November 2022-March 2023 winter schedule, including 86 long-haul routes and 85 short- and medium-haul routes. “The company's entire fleet will be in operation and capacity levels across the network will be close to those of winter 2019,” the airline said in a statement.