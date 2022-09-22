Airline In Focus: Alaska Airlines

Routes World 2022 attendee Alaska Airlines' operations are based largely on the US West Coast, with transcontinental and international service operating from its hubs at Anchorage, Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles airports.

The carrier announced plans to a new alliance with American Airlines in February 2020 and joined the oneworld alliance as the 14th full member on in March 2021.

All data relates to w/c Sept. 19, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

