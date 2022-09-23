Brazil’s Azul Increases Argentina, Uruguay and US Connectivity

Azul Linhas Aéreas plans to build-up its international network over the coming months with the launch of new routes to Argentina, Uruguay and the US, as well as the resumption of services which have been suspended since the onset of the pandemic.

Recife (REC), located in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco, will receive two new international routes. Flights to Buenos Aires Aeroparque (AEP) will be once a week from Dec. 3, while a weekly service to Montevideo (MVD) will begin in November, increasing to 2X-weekly the following month.

In addition, operations from Recife to Orlando (MCO) will restart with two flights per week by Feb. 17, growing to 5X-weekly by July. The route has been suspended since March 2020.

Azul said the schedules for both the Montevideo and Orlando sectors would be announced shortly.

Elsewhere, the airline is further boosting connectivity to Florida with two routes to Fort Lauderdale (FLL). A new service from Manaus (MAO) in northwestern Brazil will open on Dec. 15, operating three times per week using Airbus A320s. On the same day, Azul will also reinstate flights from Belem (BEL) after a 32-month hiatus. Operations on this sector will be 4X-weekly.

Two more routes are also being launched to Uruguay. Florianopolis (FLN)-Montevideo will begin on Dec. 21, while São Paulo Viracopos (VCP-Punta del Este (PDP) will also start on the same day operating twice a week.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Azul has 27,100 weekly international seats available across its network at the present time. This compares with 29,200 during the same week in 2019.