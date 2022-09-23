Transavia France Boosts Paris Orly Schedule

Transavia France plans to launch nine new routes from Paris Orly (ORY), including seven in the upcoming northern hemisphere winter season and two more in April 2023.

The route details came as the LCC, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, unveiled a winter schedule that also includes 13 new routes from airports other than ORY. The two ORY routes to be launched from April 22 next year are to Turkish cities Antalya (AYT) and Izmir (ADB). Both will be operated 1X-weekly on Saturdays.

Nicolas Hénin, Transavia’s deputy general manager for sales and marketing, said in a statement the airline is “on a growth trajectory.” He added: “In 2023, we are betting on Turkey.”

Meanwhile, the airline will open a slew of new routes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 16, including seven from Paris Orly.

The new ORY routes debuting for the carrier’s winter schedule include Copenhagen (CPH), to be served 4X-weekly from Oct. 21. Other routes slated to be flown 4X-weekly from ORY include Istanbul (IST), with service to start Oct. 30, and the Algerian city Sétif (QSF). A specific start date for the ORY-QSF route was not revealed.

The carrier will launch 1X-weekly service from ORY to both Luxor (LXR) in Egypt and Bejaïa (BJA) in Algeria from Oct. 1; Sharm el-Sheikh (SSH) in Egypt from Nov. 5; and Lulea (LLA) in Sweden from Dec. 16.

Notable Transavia routes to be launched for the winter schedule from Lyon (LYS) in France include IST, to be served 2X-weekly from Oct. 30, and Dakar (DSS) in Senegal, to be flown 1X-weekly from Nov. 5.

Other routes to be launched from France for the winter include Nantes (NTE)-Oran (ORN) in Algeria, to be served 2X-weekly from Dec. 10; Montpellier (MPL))-Madrid (MAD), to be flown 2X-weekly from Oct. 30; Marseille (MRS) to the Moroccan destinations of Casablanca (CMN), to be served 2X-weekly from Oct. 30, and Marrakech (RAK), to be served 2X-weekly from Nov. 2; MRS-Djerba (DJE) in Tunisia, to be flown 1X-weekly from Nov. 6; and Nice (NCE)-Tunis (TUN) in Tunisia, to be served 2X-weekly from Nov. 2.