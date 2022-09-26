Airline In Focus: Qantas Airways

Credit: Rob Finlayson

By Routes Content Team

Routes World 2022 attendee Qantas Airways is operated as part of the publicly listed Qantas Group. It is the national airline of Australia with major hubs in Sydney and Melbourne and secondary hubs in Perth and Brisbane. Qantas operates an extensive domestic and international network, with services to New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, South Africa and Europe. Regional services are provided by its subsidiary, QantasLink. Qantas is a founding member of the oneworld alliance.

All data relates to w/c Sept. 26, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

