Canada Drops COVID-19 Entry Restrictions

Canada’s government has opted to lift all COVID-19 entry restrictions from Oct 1.

Travelers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to submit public health information to the ArriveCAN app or website, provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre or on-arrival testing, engage in COVID-19 related quarantine or isolation, or monitor and report if they develop symptoms of the virus upon arrival in Canada.

Additionally, travelers will not have to wear masks on planes and trains or undergo health checks for those modes of travel.

The move is the final step in opening up a country that had extremely restrictive COVID-19 travel rules.

WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, welcomed the news. CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the “announcement aligns with the travel policies of other major nations, reflects our industry’s outstanding commitment to safety, and recognizes that air travel is no less safe than any other consumer activity.”

WestJet rival Air Canada also welcomed the announcement and urged the government to apply lessons learned during the pandemic and “enact further reforms.” The airline believes those reforms should include improving security and custom processes at airports.