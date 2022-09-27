Wizz Air Increases Network From Italy

ULCC Wizz Air is adding a total of three aircraft to its Milan and Rome bases, enabling the carrier to launch a combined 12 new routes from the Italian airports.

Wizz will grow its Milan Malpensa (MXP) base by one Airbus A321neo aircraft, bringing to six the number of aircraft based at the airport. Wizz said it will operate five new routes from MXP starting in October, opening service to: Cardiff (CWL) in Wales; Jeddah (JED) and Riyadh (RUH) in Saudi Arabia; Marsa Alam (RMF) in Egypt; and Yerevan (EVN) in Armenia.

Once the new routes commence, Wizz will serve 43 destinations from MXP.

The airline will add two A321neo aircraft to its Rome Fiumicino (FCO) base, bringing to seven the number aircraft it operates from the airport. Wizz in October will launch flights to seven new cities from FCO: Barcelona (BCN), Malaga (AGP), Seville (SVQ) and Valencia (VLC) in Spain; Gothenburg (GOT) in Sweden; Paris Orly (ORY); and Porto (OPO) in Portugal.

With the new routes, Wizz will operate to 65 destinations from FCO.

Wizz president Robert Carey said the new aircraft based in Italy highlight “our commitment to growing our presence in the market.”