India’s Akasa Air Grows Network To Eight Cities

Indian startup Akasa Air said Agartala (IXA) and Guwahati (GAU) will be added to its fast-growing all-domestic network, bringing to eight the number of cities it will serve.

The Mumbai (BOM)-based carrier received its air operator’s certificate (AOC) in July and launched operations Aug. 7, becoming India’s newest airline.

Akasa earlier this month confirmed that Delhi (DEL) would be the sixth destination in its network with 2X-daily DEL-Bengaluru (BLR) service launching Oct. 7. The carrier will also serve Ahmedabad (AMD) from DEL.

Meanwhile, the airline will start a daily BLR-GAU-IXA routing from Oct. 21. All Akasa flights are operated with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“Agartala is one of the fastest growing cities in [eastern India] and we are pleased to enhance air connectivity to provide a boost to the immense potential of the region's aviation, industrial and tourism prospects,” Akasa co-founder and CCO Praveen Iyer said in a statement.

The airline said it is nearing operating 300 weekly flights.

Akasa is slated to have a fleet of 18 737 MAX aircraft by the end of March 2023. It plans to grow its fleet to 72 aircraft by 2027.