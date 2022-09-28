Aeromexico To Resume Monterrey-Los Angeles Route

Aeromexico will resume five routes from Monterrey (MTY) in Mexico in December and January, including daily service to Los Angeles (LAX).

The MTY-LAX connection, suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and to relaunch from Dec. 15, will become the 48th route operated as part of Aeromexico’s transborder revenue-sharing joint venture (JV) with Delta Air Lines. The service will be flown with a Boeing 737 MAX.

Also on Dec. 15, Aeromexico will restart daily flights from MTY to Mexican cities Leon (BJX) and Queretaro ( QRO ). Both routes will increase to 18X-weekly frequencies from Jan. 16.

Also on Jan. 16, the carrier will resume domestic service from MTY to Guadalajara (GDL) and San Luis Potosi (SLP). The MTY-GDL route will be flown 19X-weekly, while the MYT-SLP route will be operated 5X-weekly.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the MTY routes will help make Monterrey “a key hub for national and international economic growth, helping to develop both business and tourism.”

The airline said it will operate around 100 routes, including both domestic and international flying, at the start of 2023.