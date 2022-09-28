Wizz Air Malta Gains AOC, Launches Operations

Hungarian LCC Wizz Air said its Wizz Air Malta subsidiary has been granted an air operator’s certificate (AOC), providing the potential for “significant expansion” opportunities for the wider Wizz Air network, according to the carrier.

Wizz Air Malta gained its AOC from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), as well as an operating license (OL) from the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (CAD).

Wizz Air Malta’s first flight departed Sept. 27 from Rome Fiumicino (FCO), where Wizz has a base.

Wizz Air is one of a number of airlines establishing subsidiaries in Malta.

The start of operations adds to the list of subsidiaries Wizz Air operates, including Wizz Air UK and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, alongside Wizz Air Hungary.

“The establishment of Wizz Air Malta will allow the group to further diversify its operations, providing enhanced flexibility and the potential for significant expansion,” Wizz Air said.

Wizz Air president Robert Carey added: “Malta’s economic and regulatory regime will enable Wizz Air to strengthen its position in the global market.”

Malta transport minister Aaron Farrugia said: “We are expecting Wizz Air Malta to register a substantial number of aircraft in our country.”

EASA flight standards director Jesper Rasmusse said Wizz Air Malta “exemplifies the increasing pan-European dimension of the airline industry: capitalizing on the diversity, technological advancement and potential that the European common aviation market brings. EASA has certified Wizz Air Malta, on behalf of Malta, after scrutinizing its full compliance with all applicable safety standards.”

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi has said that the airline is on track to be a 500-aircraft airline group by the end of the decade.