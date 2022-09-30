Saudi Arabia’s Flynas To Launch Two Mumbai Routes

LCC flynas is expanding its network in India with the launch of two new routes to Mumbai (BOM).

Daily flights will operate from Riyadh’s King Khalid International (RUH) from Oct. 20, while a 4X-weekly service from Dammam (DMM) will start on Oct. 31. The additions will increase the carrier’s network in India to five destinations.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, flynas currently offers connections from Riyadh to Delhi (DEL), Hyderabad (HYD), Kozhikode (CCJ) and Lucknow (LKO), as well as serving Dammam-Lucknow.

In the Riyadh-Mumbai market, the airline will compete with Air India, IndiGo, Saudia and SpiceJet, which collectively provide 7,332 two-way weekly seats at the present time. This compares with 8,214 seats during the same week in 2019.

In the Dammam-Mumbai market, flynas will provide competition for IndiGo, which offers a daily link between the cities. IndiGo launched the route in January 2022—six months after Air India exited the market.

Flynas has also announced the resumption of direct flights between Jeddah (JED) and Karachi (KHI), starting from Oct. 30 with three weekly flights, departing on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Furthermore, service from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Egyptian city of Sohag (HMB) will restart on the same day, each operating 3X-weekly.