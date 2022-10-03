Airline In Focus: Air Canada

Air Canada is the national airline of Canada and with hubs at Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau and Vancouver International airports, it is the largest airline in the country. Operating a fleet of narrowbody and widebody aircraft, Air Canada’s network includes services to destinations in Canada, North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Air Canada is a founding member of the Star Alliance.

Air Canada will be among the world's top airlines attending Routes World 2022.

All data relates to w/c Oct. 3, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

