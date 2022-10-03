Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Oct. 3, 2022)

Oct. 3

Romania’s Blue Air has postponed plans to resume flying on Oct. 10. The airline suspended flights on Sept. 6 after accusing the Environment Ministry of blocking access to its bank accounts. In a statement announcing that it would miss the Oct. 10 date, the LCC said it was “doing its best to resume flight operations.” It added: “To that end, Blue Air is currently in discussions with potential investors, lenders and the Romanian government to restructure its capital profile so as to be able to resume air operations.”

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated a new nonstop route between Mumbai (BOM) and Abu Dhabi (AUH). Flights will be daily. “UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network,” Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said.

Cebu Pacific is adding more flights from its Davao (DVO) and Cebu (CEB) hubs. From Oct. 30 and 31 respectively, the LCC will resume service from DVO to Cagayan de Oro (CGY) and Bacolod (BCD). Davao-Bacolod will be 3X-weekly, and Davao-Cagayan de Oro will be 4X-weekly. The airline will also restart its first international flight from Davao on Oct. 30, connecting the airport with Singapore (SIN). Cebu Pacific said it also expects to add more flights from CEB to key domestic destinations in the Philippines during November. This includes service to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, General Santos, and Puerto Princesa, among others.

Condor has resumed flights to two destinations in Africa, with a third to follow Oct. 4. The German carrier has restarted a 2X-weekly Frankfurt (FRA)-Zanzibar (ZNZ)-Mombasa (MBA) service, operating on Fridays and Sundays. From Oct. 4, the airline will also resume Frankfurt-Cape Town (CPT) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The three destinations were last flown to in early 2020.