50 New Routes Starting In October 2022

United Airlines’ new route to Brisbane (BNE) in Australia is among the flights being launched by carriers this month.

Service to the Queensland city will be three times per week from San Francisco (SFO), starting on Oct. 28 using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The route is among the first to be secured through the A$200 million ($130 million) Attracting Aviation Investment Fund, launched through a partnership between the Queensland Government and Brisbane Airport Corporation.

Brisbane and San Francisco were previously connected nonstop in early 2020. Qantas launched the 11,367-km route in February 2020 but was forced to suspend service the following month due to the onset of the pandemic and the route is yet to return to the oneworld alliance member’s network.

United’s route to Brisbane has been made possible thanks to its new partnership with Virgin Australia, which operates a network of some 21 domestic and international routes from the Australian city. The two airlines announced in December proposals for a new codeshare pact, as well as cooperation on their loyalty programs and airport lounge access.

American Airlines is also opening a new transpacific route in October, with the launch of flights between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Auckland (AKL). The carrier last served the New Zealand airport from Los Angeles (LAX) in March 2020 but the route has been suspended since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Flights between Dallas and Auckland will begin on Oct. 29, operating daily using 787-9s. “Every Boeing 787 touching down daily on average contributes NZ$157 million in tourist spending and carries NZ$500 million worth of freight over a 12-month period,” said Scott Tasker, who leads Auckland’s aeronautical commercial team.

Other eye-catching routes launching in October include Vistara’s new daily nonstop link between Mumbai (BOM) and Abu Dhabi (AUH), and EVA Airways long-awaited service between Taipei (TPE) and Milan Malpensa (MXP).

Budapest (BUD) has also welcomed the arrival of a new airline following the launch of Korean Air’s new route from Seoul Incheon (ICN). Flights started on Oct. 3 and will operate twice a week using 787-9s.

“Having recorded four times as many South Korean visitors during the first five months of 2022 when compared to the same period of last year, we expect this route to be in high demand from both tourist and business perspectives,” Budapest’s head of airline development Balázs Bogáts said.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Air Premia will begin flying to LAX from Oct. 29. And is opening a route from Seoul Incheon to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) on Oct. 6.