Loganair To Boost Capacity On Multiple Routes For 2023 Summer

UK regional Loganair is boosting frequencies on a number of routes for the 2023 northern hemisphere summer season, building off strong demand in the 2022 summer season.

From June 19, 2023, the airline will open a 5th daily frequency on routes from Southampton (SOU) in England to both Glasgow (GLA) and Edinburgh (EDI) in Scotland. It currently serves both routes 4X-daily.

Loganair said in a statement that the added flights are “due to popular demand.” The increased capacity on the two SOU routes will grow “interconnectivity for businesses across the UK and [offer] more flexibility for leisure travelers,” the airline added. “Flights are timed to plug a gap in the schedule, allowing customers to arrive in the Scottish capital [of Edinburgh] early while a new evening flight has been added for a later departure to and from Glasgow.”

Also from June 19, the airline will fly 2X-daily service between EDI and Exeter (EXT) in England, up from the 6X-weekly service currently operated.

From the same date, Loganair will increase flying between EDI and Bergen (BGO) in Norway from 3X-weekly to 4X-weekly service.

“Loganair has experienced its busiest summer ever this year, carrying a record number of customers across the UK and Europe and we expect summer 2023 to be no different,” CCO Luke Lovegrove said. “We take great pride in facilitating growth in interconnectivity across the UK and by increasing our frequency on some of our key routes, we can better serve our customers.”