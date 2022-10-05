Frontier Airlines To Launch Three Montego Bay Routes

ULCC Frontier Airlines will expand service to Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica, adding three routes from the US in February 2023.

From Feb. 23, 2023, Frontier will launch 3X-weekly service between St. Louis (STL) and MBJ. From Feb. 24, the carrier will commence 3X-weekly flights to MBJ from its Denver (DEN) base. From Feb. 25, the airline will begin Saturday-only service between Chicago Midway (MDW) and Montego Bay.

All of the routes will be flown on a seasonal basis, according to Frontier, which is an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft operator.

“This new nonstop service to three major American gateways is further proof of Frontier's commitment to providing Jamaicans with convenient, affordable flight options to the US,” Frontier's VP of commercial Daniel Shurz said in a statement. “At the same time, this new service will be a huge draw for Americans who reside in or near these major metropolitan areas and want to escape winter to come enjoy some sunshine and warm Jamaican hospitality.”

With the new MBJ route, Frontier will serve 70 destinations from DEN. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pointed out in a statement that Jamaica will be the 15th country served nonstop from DEN and “further solidifies Denver’s position in the global economy and offers a new international destination for our residents to experience.”

DEN CEO Phil Washington added: “Providing service to Montego Bay, a brand-new destination with strong demand from Denver-originating travelers, further enhances the value DEN provides in connecting people and places.”

STL director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said the airport is “eager to see Frontier’s seasonal nonstop service to Montego Bay on our airport’s schedule. Montego Bay is one of our passengers’ favorite destinations.”