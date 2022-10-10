Canada’s WestJet Adds Code To Korean Air Routes To South Korea

WestJet will place its code on two Korean Air routes from Canada, marking the first time the WS code will be on an Asian airline’s transpacific flights.

WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, will place its code on Korean’s flights to Seoul Incheon (ICN) from both Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR).

"It's incredibly exciting for WestJet to codeshare on flights across the Pacific to Asia for the first time,” WestJet CCO John Weatherhill said in a statement.

Tae Joon Kim, Korean Air head of international affairs and alliances, said the airline is “committed to bridging Canada, Korea and Asia through our hub at Incheon Airport."

The news of the codesharing to South Korea from YYZ and YVR comes shortly after WestJet said it will make its Calgary (YYC) home base in western Canada the carrier’s “single global connecting hub” where all long-haul international flying will be focused and all of the airline’s Boeing 787s will be based going forward.