BA Cityflyer To Connect London City With Aberdeen

UK regional BA Cityflyer will launch seasonal service between Aberdeen (ABZ) in Scotland and London CIty (LCY).

The carrier, a British Airways subsidiary, will offer daily service on the ABZ-LCY route from Nov. 1 to Jan. 22, 2022. Flights will be operated with an Embraer E190 aircraft.

British Airways already connects Aberdeen with London Heathrow (LHR). London City is popular with business passengers for its proximity to London’s financial district.

“It is great to see British Airways growing its offering and presence at Aberdeen International Airport with this new daily [service] to London City,” ABZ operations director Mark Beveride said in a statement. “Routes like London City are important to help drive the economy connecting the business community to key markets.”

LCY expects to handle 3 million passengers this year and predicts the airport’s current maximum capacity of 6.5 million annual passengers will be reached by the mid-2020s. The airport seeks to expand capacity to 9 million annual passengers by 2031.