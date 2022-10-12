Air Transat Adds Viva To ‘Airconnect’ Interlining Program

Air Transat passengers will now be able to access Colombian carrier Viva’s domestic flights on the Canadian airline’s search engine as part of a "virtual interlining" platform.

Air Transat's interlining program, called airconnect, enables Air Transat passengers to book an itinerary including Viva flights beyond Cartagena ( CTG ). The Montreal ( YUL )-based airline currently operates a Toronto (YYZ)-CTG route.

“Our objective with connectair by Air Transat is to offer an ever-wider range of destinations to our customers and thus continue growing our network,” Air Transat VP-network, revenue management and pricing Michèle Barre said in a statement. “The addition of Viva Air brings the total of partners accessible through our platform to ten and allows us to multiply travel options to Colombia, in addition to the [nonstop] flights we already offer to Cartagena.”

Viva CCO Pablo Madriñan added: “Through this virtual interlining service, we are further expanding opportunities to connect our passengers between South America and Canada with a single transaction, therefore providing them more international travel options. We will continue to maintain our characteristic low prices on the routes operated directly by Viva.”

Colombian cities beyond CTG accessible via the connectair platform include: Bogota ( BOG ), Cali ( CLO ), Cucuta (CUC), Medellín (EOH), Nevia (NVA), Pasto (PSO) and Pereira (PEI).

According to Colombia’s Avianca, which is in the process of acquiring the smaller Viva, the LCC faces serious financial headwinds related to fuel prices and inflation. Avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser has said Viva is in “a fight for its survival in the market.”