Wizz Air To Launch London-Amman Service

European ULCC Wizz Air will grow its London offering to the Middle East, including launching a new route to Jordan.

The carrier will open a 3X-weekly service between London Luton (LTN) and Amman (AMM) from Dec. 13. Also, Wizz will increase frequencies on its London Gatwick (LGW)-Tel Aviv (TLV) route from 6X-weekly to 7X-weekly.

Wizz is an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft operator. Subsidiary Wizz Air UK will operate the Middle East routes from London.

“We are thrilled to announce this new route from London Luton to Amman as well as increased frequencies on our existing Gatwick to Tel Aviv route,” Wizz Air UK MD Marion Geoffroy said in a statement. “Amman offers a perfect introduction to the Middle East, whether it’s the authentic cuisine, incredible hospitality or unique architecture, travelers will not be disappointed.”