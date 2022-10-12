IndiGo To Launch Second Istanbul Link

Indian LCC IndiGo is launching a new service to Istanbul, adding a second nonstop connection to the Turkish city. Flights from Mumbai (BOM) to Istanbul (IST) will run from Jan. 1, 2023, operating daily.

The route will be offered alongside the airline’s existing flights from Delhi (DEL), which began in July 2019 and operated until the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Service resumed in June 2022.

“In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul,” IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said. “This will enhance international capacity and offer more options to the consumers.”

IndiGo signed a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines in 2018 and the partners resumed the deal earlier this year having paused it during the COVID crisis.

According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, Turkish Airlines is currently the sole operator of nonstop Mumbai-Istanbul flights, serving the sector daily using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

IndiGo’s new route will depart Mumbai at 3.10 a.m. and arrive in Istanbul at 10 a.m. The return service leaves at 8.15 p.m. and returns to Mumbai at 5 a.m. the following day.