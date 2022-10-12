From The Floor: Groupe ADP

David Dufros, director of aviation development at Groupe ADP, speaks to Routes. Groupe ADP operates a network of 28 airports, including Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Paris Orly (ORY).

What are the major recent successes at your organisation?

Groupe ADP airports have recovered 75.4% of 2019 traffic so far in 2022 and we are still expecting to reach 2019 traffic levels between 2024 and 2026, bringing the recovery forward by one year.

In the meantime, we managed to keep our connectivity network developing with the opening of 150+ new routes in 2022 across the Groupe ADP airports' network, such as Amman to Washington by United Airlines or Paris-Orly to Los Angeles by French Bee.

We also ensured the continuous integration of our aviation development teams with new recruitments in the central team and new airports joining the Groupe ADP such as Almaty in Kazakhstan and GMR Airports, our Indian partner.

What are your main strategic ambitions in the short-, medium- and long-term?

Groupe ADP aviation development team’s top priority in the short-term is to support airlines in recovering their 2019 connectivity. In parallel, we will focus on growing our route map especially to high contribution markets and on attracting new LCCs at our airports. Prioritizing sustainable growth with greener and quieter aircraft, creating value for our territories, and contributing to the economic development of our regions.

One of the key issues of the coming years will be to support our customers in decarbonizing their activities and we are targeting for carbon neutrality at all our airports by 2030. So, in this long-term vision, our group wishes to make its airports multimodal and energy hubs designed and operated in a sustainable way. It aims at excellence in hospitality and fluidity for its passenger customers and operational and environmental performance for its airline customers.

What is your main goal in attending Routes World 2022?

Our main goal is to reconnect with people—primarily with our airlines customers and prospects to push routes opportunities (opportunities that were aborted because of COVID but also new ones that have arisen during the crisis), and to reconnect with our colleagues from Groupe ADP network, including Santiago de Chile, Amman, Madagascar, TAV Airports and GMR Airports.

Last but not least, to connect with new customer segment to promote our 'Airports Services' offer dedicated to support external airport clients in their future development plans that was launched at the PTE (Passenger Terminal Expo) in June 2022.