Routes Awards 2022 - Shortlists Revealed

Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes World 2022 Networking Evening on Monday 17 October, the Routes Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as individuals who are driving growth and innovation in the community.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports, destinations and individuals in 2021 along with their strategy for 2022.

The Shortlists:

Under 5 Million Passengers

Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg

Edinburgh Airport

Larnaka International Airport

Zadar Airport





5-10 Million Passengers

Brussels Airport

Tampa International Airport

Copenhagen Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Lima Airport





10-17.5 Million Passengers

Munich Airport

Rome Fiumicino Airport

Athens International Airport

Vienna Airport





Over 17.5 Million Passengers

San Francisco Airport

Cancún International Airport

Dubai International Airport

Frankfurt Airport

İGA İstanbul Airport





Destination

Cape Town Air Access

Tourism Australia

Malta Tourism Authority

Canary Islands Tourist Board - Promotur

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)





Airline

American Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Qatar Airways

Volotea

Wizz Air





Rising Star

Bram Palinckx, network planning and slot analyst, Flyr

Jacob Tyler, air service development manager, San Antonio Airport System

Laura Faucon, route development manager, Groupe ADP

Nicolas Pombo, network planning manager, Viva Air





Individual Leadership

Anindya Acharya, head airline marketing and route development, GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Ian Doubtfire, sustainability and business development director, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

João Pita, director commercial and cargo, GRU Airport

Majid Khan, VP aviation development, İGA İstanbul Airport







