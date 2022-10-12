Routes Awards 2022 - Shortlists Revealed
This year’s edition of the global route development forum will see the return of the industry’s most prestigious accolades.
Taking place during a ceremony at the Routes World 2022 Networking Evening on Monday 17 October, the Routes Awards will celebrate excellence in airport and destination marketing, as well as individuals who are driving growth and innovation in the community.
Returning for the first time since 2019, the Routes Awards will this year recognise the incredible work carried out by airlines, airports, destinations and individuals in 2021 along with their strategy for 2022.
The Shortlists:
Under 5 Million Passengers
- Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg
- Edinburgh Airport
- Larnaka International Airport
- Zadar Airport
5-10 Million Passengers
- Brussels Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- Copenhagen Airport
- Singapore Changi Airport
- Lima Airport
10-17.5 Million Passengers
- Munich Airport
- Rome Fiumicino Airport
- Athens International Airport
- Vienna Airport
Over 17.5 Million Passengers
- San Francisco Airport
- Cancún International Airport
- Dubai International Airport
- Frankfurt Airport
- İGA İstanbul Airport
Destination
- Cape Town Air Access
- Tourism Australia
- Malta Tourism Authority
- Canary Islands Tourist Board - Promotur
- Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)
Airline
- American Airlines
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Volotea
- Wizz Air
Rising Star
- Bram Palinckx, network planning and slot analyst, Flyr
- Jacob Tyler, air service development manager, San Antonio Airport System
- Laura Faucon, route development manager, Groupe ADP
- Nicolas Pombo, network planning manager, Viva Air
Individual Leadership
- Anindya Acharya, head airline marketing and route development, GMR Hyderabad International Airport
- Ian Doubtfire, sustainability and business development director, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays
- João Pita, director commercial and cargo, GRU Airport
- Majid Khan, VP aviation development, İGA İstanbul Airport
Visit the event homepage to discover more about what's happening at Routes World 2022 in Las Vegas.