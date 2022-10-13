Oneworld To Move HQ To American Airlines’ DFW Base

Oneworld will move its headquarters from New York City to Fort Worth, Texas, co-locating with founding member American Airlines, the alliance’s largest carrier.

The new oneworld base will be housed at American’s headquarters adjacent to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The alliance was located in Vancouver (YVR) until 2011, when the headquarters were moved to New York. The move to DFW will occur in December.

Oneworld CEO Rob Gurney will continue in the role he has held since 2016 following the relocation. “As our industry recovers from COVID-19, alliances and partnerships have continued to deepen,” he said in a statement. “With our new home in Fort Worth, we anticipate even closer collaboration with American and our member airlines as we work side by side to further grow and strengthen oneworld.”

In addition to American, seven other oneworld airlines serve DFW: Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways and Qantas.

Oneworld said being based at DFW will enable it to “tap into the significant aviation talent pool [in Texas] … Texas is home to one of the largest aerospace and aviation labor forces in the country.”

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom added: “We are thrilled to welcome the oneworld team to our Skyview campus in Fort Worth. American is committed to building and delivering the very best global network and oneworld is an important part of that mission. The American and oneworld teams working more closely together will be tremendously beneficial to oneworld’s member airlines and customers around the world.”

DFW was the second busiest airport in the world in 2021 in terms of passenger traffic, according to Airports Council International-World figures, trailing only Delta Air Lines’ headquarters hub Atlanta (ATL). Oman Air is expected to become oneworld’s newest member by 2024.