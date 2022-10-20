Breeze Airways Adds Two New US Cities

Breeze Airways is adding two new cities to its route map as part of a broader expansion plan. The move increases its network to 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states.

Service to the new destinations—Vero Beach (VRB) in Florida and Cincinnati (CVG) in Ohio—will begin in February.

Vero Beach will receive new nonstops from Hartford (BDL) and Westchester County (HPN), starting Feb. 2 and 3 respectively. Both routes will be offered twice a week.

OAG data shows that Breeze will become only the second carrier to provide scheduled flights to Vero Beach alongside Elite Airways, which serves Portland (PWM) and Newark (EWR).

Cincinnati will also be served by Breeze with two new routes, operating from Charleston (CHS) and San Francisco (SFO) from Feb. 8. Each route will receive a Wednesday and Saturday flight.

Breeze will face competition on one of the routes, with Allegiant Air serving Cincinnati-Charleston twice a week.

Alongside the two new cities, the David Neeleman-founded airline’s other new routes include Akron -Orlando; Bentonville Fayetteville-Phoenix; Bentonville Fayetteville-Orlando; Hartford-Phoenix; Huntsville-Orlando; Las Vegas-San Bernardino; and Tulsa-Orlando.