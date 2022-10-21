Avianca, ITA To Codeshare

Colombia’s flag carrier Avianca will launch a new codeshare agreement with Italy's ITA Airways before the end of the month.

The agreement will come into effect on Oct. 31. Avianca passengers will be able to connect roundtrip between Bogota (BOG) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO) via London Heathrow (LHR), while ITA passengers will be able to travel roundtrip between Bogota, Cali (CLO), Medellin (MDE) and Rome, connecting in Miami (MIA).

“With this agreement, we expect to transport together with ITA Airways close to 1,000 additional passengers between Colombia and Rome, boosting tourism and business between the two countries,” said Julio Ordóñez, Avianca director of alliances.

Andrea Benassi, chief of network, fleet and alliances at ITA Airways, added: “With this new agreement, ITA Airways' codeshare agreements rise to 30, a very important result achieved by the company in just 12 months.”

Alitalia successor ITA launched commercial flights in October 2021. Earlier this week, the airline’s first Airbus A220-300 entered service on the Rome-Genoa (GOA) route.