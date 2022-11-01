Wizz Air Bolsters UK Operation With Seven London Routes

Wizz Air is opening seven new routes from London, including new flights to Egypt from both Gatwick (LGW) and Luton (LTN).

From Oct. 31, the European ULCC started 2X-weekly service between LTN and Sharm El Sheikh (SSH). From Nov. 1, it will open 2X-weekly flights between LGW and SSH.

Other London routes being started by the Hungarian carrier’s Wizz Air UK affiliate include Gatwick service to Agadir (AGA) and Marrakesh (RAK) in Morocco. Both routes launched Oct. 30. The AGA route will be served 4X-weekly, while the RAK route will be flown daily.

Additional new routes from Luton include 2X-weekly service to Hurghada (HRG) in Egypt starting Nov. 1; 3X-weekly flights to Tallinn (TLL) in Estonia also starting Nov. 1; and daily service to Prague (PRG).

Wizz also plans to open a 3X-weekly service between LTN and Amman (AMM) in Jordan from Dec. 13.

Wizz is an all-Airbus A320 family operator.

“These new markets offer our UK customers a selection of unique winter-sun getaways and city breaks, as we look beyond the typical European leisure destinations,” Wizz Air UK MD Marion Geoffroy said in a statement.

“We are confident that Wizz Air offers the best price on these routes, making it more accessible than ever for our customers to explore new and exciting destinations. We remain committed to diversifying our operations at Luton and Gatwick airports, driven by high demand from our customers, as we continue to stimulate new markets and boost connectivity.”

Wizz noted it now operates 25 routes from LGW, where it acquired additional slots from Norwegian Air Shuttle last year, and 65 routes from LTN, more than any other carrier serves from Luton.