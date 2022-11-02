Canada Jetlines Gets US DOT Sign Off On Transborder Routes

The US Transportation Department (DOT) granted Canada Jetlines’ application to fly scheduled and charter flights between the US and Canada, paving the way for the ULCC to add transborder services.

"We are looking forward to expand our international network, as the US is a top market for Canadian travelers,” president and CEO Eddy Doyle said. “With the winter months fast approaching, we know sun destinations will be a priority for leisure travel and we intend to announce our first international destination later this month.”

In its DOT application, submitted Sept. 13, the airline said it is eyeing Sarasota (SRQ) and Melbourne (MLB) in Florida, as possible destinations. Airport officials from both cities submitted letters supporting the carrier’s application.

Jetlines "intends to provide exciting vacation packages via strong partnerships with airports, [convention and visitors’ bureaus], tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions,” it said in the filing.

Jetlines, which launched services in September, still needs FAA approval to operate to US destinations. The carrier “expects this process to be completed before the end of the year,” it said.

The airline is operating between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Calgary (YYC) and plans to launch YYZ-Vancouver (YVR) service in December. It recently added a second Airbus A320ceo to its fleet to help support its nascent services.