Ryanair To Grow Cornwall Offering In Summer 2023

ULCC Ryanair will add three new routes from Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) in the UK for its summer season 2023 schedule.

From April 23, 2023, Ryanair will open service from NQY to Dublin (DUB), London Stansted (STN) and Malaga (AGP) in Spain.

“We welcome [Ryanair DAC CEO] Eddie Wilson and his team to Cornwall today and are delighted by their decision to add three new routes from Newquay for next year,” NQY MD Sam O’Dwyer said during a press conference announcing the service. “We are committed to offering more options and choices for those wanting to travel to and from Cornwall. Malaga, in particular, is undoubtedly going to be a very popular addition to our network.”

Wilson added: “Ryanair is delighted to announce growth for our continued operations to/from Cornwall Airport Newquay with our summer ’23 schedule offering over 25 weekly flights on five routes.”

Ryanair already serves Alicante (ALC) in Spain and Faro (FAO) in Portugal from NQY.