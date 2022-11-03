Ryanair To Grow Birmingham Base In 2023

Ryanair will add a sixth aircraft to its Birmingham (BHX) base and launch seven new routes from the UK airport in the northern hemisphere 2023 summer season.

The latest aircraft will be a Boeing 737-8200. Overall, the Irish ULCC will operate 350 weekly flights on 42 routes from BHX for the 2023 summer schedule. Fourteen of those weekly flights will be on new routes.

The seven new Ryanair destinations from BHX, all to be served 2X-weekly starting April 2023, include: Billund (BLL) in Denmark; Girona (GRO) and Santander (SDR) in Spain; Pisa (PSA) and Venice (VCE) in Italy; Stockholm (ARN); and Toulouse (TLS) in France.

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson said in a statement that the added 737-8200 will enable the carrier “to operate this exciting 42-route schedule, becoming the leading airline at Birmingham Airport. The rapid post-COVID growth Ryanair has delivered to Birmingham (50% more routes than pre-COVID) has been secured by the airport’s management team, who recognized a long-term deal with Europe’s biggest and most reliable airline was the only way to drive recovery and growth.”

BHX CEO Nick Barton added: “Basing a sixth aircraft here will increase options for customers, create jobs and boost the West Midlands economy.”