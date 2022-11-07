Flydubai To Add Six Routes

Flydubai is growing its operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB), adding five new routes and resuming a sixth.

Destinations scheduled to join the Dubai-based LCC’s network in 2023 are: Cagliari (CAG) and Milan Bergamo (BGY) in Italy; Corfu (CFU), Greece; and Krabi (KBV) and Pattaya (UTP) in Thailand. The resumption of 2X-weekly services to Hofuf (HOF) in Saudi Arabia will begin Nov. 24.

Since the start of 2022, flydubai has launched flights to more than 20 destinations, including for Pisa in Italy, Osh in Kyrgyzstan and Samarkand in Uzbekistan. Once the new services have begun, the carrierwill serve 113 destinations across 53 countries.

“I am very proud to see our network grow bigger than ever,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

The Thai services will begin Jan. 20 and both operate daily. Flydubai’s Sudhir Sreedharan, senior VP of commercial operations, said: “Thailand has always been a popular choice, particularly with passengers from the GCC, CIS and Europe.

"The addition of these two destinations reaffirms our commitment to serving underserved destinations and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on board.”

Milan will be a year-round service after launching March 10, beginning at 5X-weekly and rising to 7X-weekly. CAG and CFU will be seasonal services and begin in June.

Flights will operate from DXB’s Terminal 2 and 3. Emirates will codeshare on all these routes.

Flydubai operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet and is leasing additional narrowbodies from Czech Republic-based Smartwings to cover high-season demand.