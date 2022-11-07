Hong Kong Airlines Restarting Okinawa, Sapporo Routes

Hong Kong Airlines is resuming service to two more Japanese markets, bringing to four the routes it has restarted to the country.

Following the relaxation of Japan’s COVID-19 entry rules on Oct. 11, Hong Kong Airlines resumed daily service from Hong Kong (HKG) to both Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Osaka (ITM). The airline restarted flights to Okinawa (OKA) on Nov. 2 and Sapporo (CTS) on Nov. 4.

The routes had been suspended for more than two years.

More On Japan ANA Eyes Nearing Pre-Pandemic Domestic Capacity In Early 2023

Hawaiian Taking It Slow On Japan Routes Restoration

Malaysia Airlines Boosts Japan Flying Following Easing Of Entry Rules

The HKG-ITM and HKG-CTS routes will both be operated 3X-weekly. From Dec. 1, frequencies to Sapporo will increase to daily. From Dec. 15, flights to Okinawa will also rise to daily service.

“We are excited to resume [nonstop] flights to both Okinawa and Sapporo, adding these charming ports to our recovering network and offering our customers more travel options,” Hong Kong Airlines VP Louis Li said. “With the anticipated increasing travel demands, we are looking to add more flights to both cities as well as other destinations we fly to.”

The Japan routes resume as flights from HKG continue to rise following Hong Kong’s partial relaxation of COVID-19 entry rules on Sept. 26. However, the airport does not expect to return to 2019 levels of service until 2025.