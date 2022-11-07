Frontier Airlines To Expand Dallas/Fort Worth Presence

Frontier Airlines will open a crew base at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) in 2023 and launch five new routes from the airport for next year’s summer season.

The Denver (DEN)-based ULCC said “up to” 120 pilots and 220 flight attendants will be based at its DFW base, which will open in May 2023.

From April 18, 2023, Frontier will start daily service between DFW and New York LaGuardia (LGA). From May 21, it will launch 4X-weekly flights between DFW and Baltimore-Washington ( BWI ). Also on that date, it will begin daily service between DFW and Orange County (SNA) in southern California

From May 22, the airline will commence two more DFW routes: to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina (4X-weekly) and to Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica (3X-weekly).

“The new service … will bring the airline’s total number of nonstop routes from DFW to 19, making Frontier the airport’s third largest carrier based on destinations served,” Frontier said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner with the outstanding leadership at DFW to bring new jobs and meaningful economic impact to the Dallas/Fort Worth community,” added CEO Barry Biffle. “Opening a crew base here demonstrates our strong commitment to continued growth and expanded service.”

Meanwhile, the airline on Nov. 4 opened a crew base at Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) and in recent days launched six new routes from the Arizona airport: Cincinnati (CVG in Ohio; Detroit (DTW); Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida; SNA: and Portland (PDX) in Oregon.

“The base will initially employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants within its first year of operation,” Frontier said.

“I am pleased to see this particular airline continuing to expand services out of Phoenix,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “Frontier’s work to set a new greener standard for travel is parallel to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department’s decades-long commitment to sustainability.”