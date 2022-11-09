Canada Jetlines To Start US Flights

Canadian startup Canada Jetlines plans to launch its first transborder route in January with a service between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Las Vegas (LAS).

The inaugural US route is slated to start on Jan. 19, 2023, subject to FAA approval. The airline’s booking system shows that flights will be four times per week, operating Thursday through Sunday.

“As we continue to expand our international network with our first route into the US, we look forward to beginning services in such a coveted tourist and convention destination such as Las Vegas,” Canada Jetlines CEO Eddy Doyle said.

The carrier launched commercial operations in September, flying between Toronto Pearson and Calgary (YYC). Service is currently twice a week using an Airbus A320.

The airline expects to take delivery of a second A320 in December, enabling for the launch of a Toronto Pearson-Vancouver (YVR) route and the new service to Las Vegas.

Canada Jetlines’ planned entry to the transborder market will come four days before fellow Canadian ULCC Lynx Air operates its first US routes. In September, Lynx announced that it will open a 4X-weekly service between Toronto Pearson and Orlando (MCO) on Jan. 23, followed by three services from Calgary to Phoenix (PHX), Los Angeles (LAX) and Las Vegas in February.