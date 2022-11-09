Saudia Restarting Al Ula-Paris Service

Saudia has resumed service between Al Ula (ULH) in northwestern Saudi Arabia and Paris.

The flag carrier will operate 1X-weekly Boeing 787 flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from Al Ula, a city that is seeking to become an international tourist destination, seasonally from Dec. 4 to March 12, 2023.

“The route will allow French travelers to reach Al Ula in only 5 hours,” the Saudi flag carrier said in a statement.

Located on the "Incense Road"—the route for trading spices and luxury goods between South Asia and the Mediterranean—the walled city of Al Ula features the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. The state-owned flag carrier noted that archaeologists from France are currently exploring Al Ula. “French connections to Al Ula are strong,” the airline said. Saudi Arabia is looking to attract more tourists as part of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from oil.

Saudia CCO Arved Von Zur Muhlen added: "We are delighted to resume regular [nonstop] flights between Paris and Al Ula, a move that will further enhance connections for visitors from France who are eager to experience everything this remarkable destination has to offer.”