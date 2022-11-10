Austrian Airlines Plans Robust 2023 Summer Schedule From Vienna

Austrian Airlines plans to add a number of routes from Vienna (VIE) for the 2023 northern hemisphere summer season.

Four of the routes are completely new for the Lufthansa Group carrier, connecting to destinations that will be additions to Austrian’s network. These VIE routes include flights to Billund (BLL) in Denmark; Marseille (MRS) in France; Porto (OPO) in Portugal; and Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro.

Austrian said the four routes will each be operated “up to” 3X-weekly.

Flights from VIE to Palermo (PMO) in Sicily, a seasonal route operated during the winter season, will be extended to be flown in the summer season as well.

Vienna service to Vinius (VNO), the Lithuanian capital, will resume after being suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the VIE-PMO and VIE-VNO routes will be flown 3X-weekly.

Additionally, Austrian will operate seasonal service from VIE to Tromsø (TOS) in Norway from June through August 2023.

“After a successful summer 2022 and a well-booked winter, the Austrian Airlines team is preparing for a sunny summer 2023,” the carrier said in a statement. “With 120 destinations and 1,270 weekly frequencies from Vienna, the home carrier wants to build on last summer and has expanded its program significantly for the upcoming year.”

The airline said the expected delivery of four new Airbus A320neo aircraft will enable it to operate the added routes.

“More aircraft make more destinations possible,” Austrian CCO Michel Tresti said, noting the airline is “starting 2023 with high ambitions.”

He added: “We have taken advantage of the [COVID-19] crisis and positioned ourselves competitively. With all determination, we are significantly expanding our point-to-point traffic in summer 2023, once again underlining our position as the clear number one in Austria.”