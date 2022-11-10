Airline In Focus: Scoot

Scoot Pte. Ltd (formerly Scoot Tigerair Pte. Ltd.), trading as Scoot, is a low-cost long-haul subsidiary airline of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Established by Singapore Airlines in 2011, Scoot commenced operations in Jun-2012 to Sydney and Gold Coast. SIA utilised Scoot to leverage the rising challenge from LCCs in key markets. Scoot initially launched operations with four Boeing 777-200s in a two-class configuration and later switched its fleet to over 15 787-8/9 aircraft, all sourced through parent SIA. Tiger Airways Holdings became a subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines Group in Dec-2014 after the airline group increased its stake in the company from 40% to 56%. Singapore Airlines acquired the remaining shares in Tiger Airways Holdings in Mar-2016 and established a new holding group for its LCC subsidiaries (Scoot and Tigerair) called Budget Aviation Holdings, with plans of merging Scoot into Tiger Airways Holdings. Scoot and Tigerair completed the integration on 25-Jul-2017. The combined airline operates A320 and Boeing 787 aircraft under a common AOC, using the Scoot brand and TR flight code. Scoot Tigerair Pte. Ltd. officially changed to Scoot Pte. Ltd. with effect from 31-Mar-2022.

All data relates to w/c Nov. 07, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

Find out more about CAPA membership.

The data highlighted in this article is just one of 3,000+ airline profiles available as part of CAPA Membership. To learn more about CAPA’scomprehensive news, data and analysis, book a demo with one our team of experts here.