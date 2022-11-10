Breeze Airways To Connect Orange County With Orlando

US startup Breeze Airways revealed its 100th nonstop route with plans to launch service between Orange County (SNA) in California and Orlando (MCO).

The route connecting the home of the Disneyland theme park in southern California to the home of Disney World in Florida will begin Feb. 16, 2023. It will be operated daily with an Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Orange County will become Breeze’s 34th destination. The fast-growing carrier founded by David Neeleman launched in May 2021. It will be the only airline flying the SNA-MCO route.

Additionally on Feb. 16, Breeze will start daily service between SNA and Provo (PVU) in Utah with an A220-300. The carrier this month commenced service between PVU and Los Angeles (LAX).

Breeze is also offering Provo passengers one-stop service to Orlando with no aircraft change on a daily PVU-SNA-MCO routing.

Breeze entered the PVU market in August with daily flights to San Francisco (SFO). The carrier launched daily service between PVU and Las Vegas (LAS) in October.

ULCC Allegiant Air, which has a Provo aircraft base, also operates service between PVU and Orange County.

“We are pleased to welcome a new airline partner to our diverse group of carriers,” SNA director Charlene Reynolds said. “Breeze supports community interests by bringing Orange County a fleet of cleaner, quieter aircraft.”

The airline added: “Breeze took flight in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the US connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights.”